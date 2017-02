THIS Singer Was The Most-Streamed Female Artist On Spotify In 2016

1. EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT ADELE DOMINATING THE GRAMMYS, BUT THERE WAS ANOTHER ARTIST THAT TOOK HOME FIVE AWARDS. THAT WAS THE LATE DAVID BOWIE. PRIOR TO LAST NIGHT, HAD DAVIE BOWIE EVER WON A GRAMMY AWARD?

YES – 2

2. SPOILER ALERT! WE WILL HAVE A BRAND NEW MARRON FIVE SONG TOMORROW MORNING. I REPEAT. BRAND NEW. MAROON 5. TOMORROW MORNING. MAROON 5. GRAMMY? OR NO GRAMMY?

YES – 3 INCLUDING NEST NEW ARTIST IN 2005

3. KATY PERRY RELEASED HER NEW SINGLE “CHAINED TO THE RHYTHM” ON FRIDAY, AND IT TURNS OUT A LOT OF PEOPLE WERE EXCITED TO LISTEN TO IT. ACCORDING TO SPOTIFY, IT SET A NEW FIRST-DAY STREAMING RECORD FOR A FEMALE ARTIST WITH OVER 3 MILLION STREAMS FOLLOWING ITS RELEASE. IN 2016, WHO WAS THE MOST STREAMED FEMALE ARTIST ON SPOTIFY? ADELE, ARIANA GRANDE OR RIHANNA?

RIHANNA(FOLLOWED BY ARIANA GRANDE AND SIA)

4. THE ACADEMY AWARDS CAN SOMETIMES BE A LITTLE BORING, AND WHILE HOST JIMMY KIMMEL WILL LIKELY HELP, PRODUCERS HAVE JUST LINED UP SOME A-LIST PERFORMANCES TO KEEP EVERYONE ENTERTAINED. STING, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND JOHN LEGEND ARE ALL CONFIRMED TO PERFORM. . J.T. WILL PERFORM HIS SONG “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING,” FOR THE SOUNDTRACK TO WHICH FILM?

TROLLS

5. A LOT OF WOMEN WILL LIKELY BE GETTING FLOWERS FROM THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHER TOMORROW, BUT GALS SHOULDN’T BE TOO DISAPPOINTED IF THOSE FLOWERS AREN’T THE STANDARD LONG-STEM RED ROSES. ACCORDING TO A NEW SURVEY, RED ROSES AREN’T AS POPULAR FOR VALENTINE’S DAY AS THEY ONCE WERE SINCE OTHER COLORS FOR ROSES ARE INCREASING IN POPULARITY. 60% OF FLOWER SEARCHES WERE FOR ROSES, WHICH FLOWER CAME IN SECOND PLACE WITH 18%?

LILIES(OTHER POPULAR FLOWER SEARCHES INCLUDE TULIPS (8%), ORCHIDS (7%) AND SUNFLOWERS (7%).)