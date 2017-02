Can You Name One Of These Most Followed Celebrity On Instagram?

1. DEREK JETER AND HIS WIFE HANNAH ARE EXPECTING! YUP, THE FORMER NEW YORK YANKEE BROKE THE NEWS YESTERDAY. WHICH POSITION DID DEREK JETER PLAY THE MAJORITY OF HIS CAREER WITH THE NEW YORK YANKEES?

SHORT STOP

2. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ROB THOMAS! THE SINGER/SONGWRITER TURNS 45 YEARS OLD TODAY. ROB THOMAS HAS BEEN NOMINATED FOR A GRAMMY FOR THREE DIFFERENT SONGS. CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THEM?

SMOOTH. LONELY NO MORE. THIS IS HOW A HEART BREAKS

3. KATY PERRY IS FEELING THE WRATH OF BRITNEY SPEARS FANS WHO BELIEVE SHE TOOK A CHEAP SHOT AT BRITNEY’S EXPENSE WHILE WALKING THE RED CARPET AT THE GRAMMYS. FIRST, SHE WAS TALKING TO “ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT,” AND WAS ASKED ABOUT HER RECENT HAIR COLOR CHANGE. “I’VE DONE ALL OF THEM AND THE ONLY THING LEFT TO DO IS SHAVE MY HEAD, WHICH I’M REALLY SAVING FOR A PUBLIC BREAKDOWN. I’M DOWN FOR THAT.” WHAT YEAR WAS SPEARS’S MUCH-PUBLICIZED PUBLIC BREAKDOWN THAT SENT HER CAREER INTO A HIATUS? 2007, 2008 OR 2009?

2007

4. KYLIE JENNER ISN’T ONE TO SHY AWAY FROM CONTROVERSY, BUT THIS TIME, THE MAKEUP MOGUL IS CAUSING A STIR FOR POSSIBLY HEALTH HAZARDS THAT ARE COMING FROM CONCERNED CUSTOMERS. KYLIE’S ROYAL PEACH EYE SHADOW PALETTE IS ALLEGEDLY CAUSING HEADACHES. AS OF RIGHT NOW, KYLIE IS ONE OF THE TOP 10 MOST FOLLOWED CELEBRITIES ON INSTAGRAM. SELENA GOMEZ IS STILL THE MOST FOLLOWED, TAYLOR SWIFT BEHIND AND ARIANA GRANDE IN THIRD. CAN YOU GUESS WHICH RECENT GRAMMY AWARD WINNER CAME IN 4TH PLACE?

BEYONCE – 89.2 MILLION FOLLOWERS

5. THE NEW NETFLIX POLL FINDS THAT 48% OF STREAMING COUPLES CHEAT, MEANING THEY WATCH A TV SHOW AHEAD OF THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHER. AS FOR WHAT SHOWS SPARK CHEATING THE MOST, IN THE U.S. THE BIGGEST CHEAT SHOWS INCLUDE “THE WALKING DEAD,” (OCTOBER 31, 2010) “BREAKING BAD,” (SEPTEMBER 29, 2013 ) “HOUSE OF CARDS,”( FEBRUARY 1, 2013). WHICH SHOW AIRED FIRST ON THEIR ORIGINAL NETWORKS?

BREAKING BAD – 2008

THE WALKING DEAD – 2010

HOUSE OF CARDS – 2013