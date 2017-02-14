LIST! Where You Can Eat For Free For Valentine’s Day

Even if you’re not celebrating love today with your someone special, you can still be glad it’s Valentine’s Day because lots of restaurants are offering freebies today. And even if you can’t stand all things Valentine’s Day, everyone likes free stuff! Here are some deals happening today.

Auntie Anne’s – Just download the My Pretzel Perks mobile app for Auntie Anne’s and get buy-one, get-one free heart shaped pretzels.

California Pizza Kitchen – Eat at CPK with your sweetie or your bestie and get a couple’s deal for $35 that includes an appetizer, two entrees, and dessert. Plus you can enter to win a $100 gift card.

Dairy Queen – One of our personal favorites is at DQ! They’re selling a Red Velvet Spoon Case for Valentine’s Day. They say it’s the ideal way to pop the question every lovebird wants to hear: “Will you eat this blizzard with me?” And the proceeds from those purchases are donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Hooters – Valentine’s Day deals aren’t just for lovers anymore. Hooters wants to help you “Shred Your Ex” this year to get over that breakup. If you shred, burn, or bury a photo of your ex on their site, you’ll get a coupon for free wings to use on V-Day, plus the satisfaction of destroying a picture of your former flame.

Qdoba – Come pucker up at Qdoba today and get a buy-one get-one free entree deal. They don’t care who you kiss – it can even be yourself! Plus, they’ll donate $1 to No Kid Hungry for each kissing photo shared on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram using the hashtag #QdobaForAKiss.

For more details, click HERE.