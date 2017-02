The ONE Question Both Jen Toohey And Our Contestant Answered Is THIS One, Can You Do It?

1. Harrison Ford has had yet another bad day in the sky. The actor was flying a small, private plane when he almost collided with a plane carrying 110 passengers and a six-person crew. It turns out Ford landed on the taxiway instead of the runway. MY MAN HAS BAD LUCK WITH PLANES. EVEN IN THE MOVIE “AIR FORCE ONE” his plane was hijacked! WHICH ROLE DID HARRISON PLAY IN THAT MOVIE?

PRESIDENT JAMES MARSHALL

2. Alanis Morissette is out $2-million worth of jewelry. According to TMZ, burglars broke into her California home last Thursday and made off with her bling. THE SINGER WASN’T HOME AT THE TIME OF THE BURGLARY, IT’S THAT IRONIC? HER SONG “IRONIC”, NOMINATED FOR TWO GRAMMYS IN 1997, BUT DID IT WIN A GRAMMY?

NOPE

3. WHILE SOME PEOPLE THINK BEYONCÉ WAS ROBBED OF THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR TROPHY AT THE GRAMMYS, SANTANA THINKS THERE’S A PERFECTLY GOOD REASON WHY ADELE PICKED UP THE HONOR INSTEAD OF BEY. “I THINK THAT ADELE WON BECAUSE SHE CAN SING. BEYONCÉ IS VERY BEAUTIFUL TO LOOK AT AND IT’S MORE LIKE MODELING KIND OF MUSIC SHE’S NOT A SINGER”. CAN YOU PUT BEYONCE, ADELE AND SANTANA IN ORDER FROM OLDEST TO YOUNGEST?

CARLOS – 69

BEYONCE – 35

ADELE – 28

4. ELLE KING REALLY LOVES “THE GOLDEN GIRLS,” SO MUCH SO, THAT SHE JUST HAD TO MAKE THAT CATCHY THEME SONG HER VERY OWN. HER INVOLVEMENT WITH THE SHOW IS PART OF A COLLABORATION WITH HULU, WHICH IS CELEBRATING ALL SEVEN SEASONS OF THE SHOW BECOMING AVAILABLE ON THEIR SERVICE. WHO IS KING’S FAMOUS FATHER?

ROB SCHNEIDER

5. RYAN MURPHY AND HIS “AMERICAN CRIME STORY” CREW WILL BE TAKING ON THE MONICA LEWINSKY/BILL CLINTON SCANDAL. WHAT’S MORE, MURPHY CAN CONFIRM SARAH PAULSON WILL ONCE AGAIN BE A PART OF THE SHOW. WHICH ONE OF THESE IS NOT A SHOW THAT MURPHY CREATED/CO-CREATED/PRODUCED? NIP TUCK,

SCREAM QUEENS OR SIX FEET UNDER?

SIX FEET UNDER