The Star Studded “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” Trailer Is Here!

February 15, 2017 6:35 AM
Filed Under: carpool karaoke, the pulse

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” is coming and now, we’ve got our first very star-studded look at the Apple Music show!

James Corden of course makes some appearances, including singing “I Believe I Can Fly” with Will Smith in a helicopter, but that’s just the tip of celebrity singing iceberg.

The other musicians that pop up in the clip include John Legend, Metallica, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, and Ariana Grande.

Some non-muscians also take their turn singing, including Taraji P. Henson, Chelsea Handler Seth Meyers, Michael Strahan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Jeff Gordon.

An exact premiere date hasn’t been announced.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Star Concerts
41st Cleveland International Film Festival
LaureLive

Listen Live