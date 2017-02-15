The Star Studded “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” Trailer Is Here!

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” is coming and now, we’ve got our first very star-studded look at the Apple Music show!

James Corden of course makes some appearances, including singing “I Believe I Can Fly” with Will Smith in a helicopter, but that’s just the tip of celebrity singing iceberg.

The other musicians that pop up in the clip include John Legend, Metallica, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, and Ariana Grande.

Some non-muscians also take their turn singing, including Taraji P. Henson, Chelsea Handler Seth Meyers, Michael Strahan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Jeff Gordon.

An exact premiere date hasn’t been announced.