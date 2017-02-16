CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Incubus with Jimmy Eat World

INCUBUS HEADLINING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUEST JIMMY EAT WORLD JULY 25 | BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 AT 10 AM

New Single “Nimble Bastard” on Island Records – From 8,

Their Upcoming Eighth Studio Album Out Spring 2017

Band Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of Their Major Label Album Debut

Purchase Tickets Here

Multi-platinum alt-rock icons Incubus, celebrating in 2017 the 20th anniversary of their major label album debut, are releasing the brand new single “Nimble Bastard” just in time for their first headlining North American tour since 2015, the 8 Tour, announced today. Produced by Live Nation, the 30-city run includes support by Arizona-based band Jimmy Eat World and begins July 6th at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. The tour will include stops in Charlotte, Holmdel, Cleveland, Dallas and a Hollywood Bowl date in Los Angeles before wrapping up at White River Amphitheatre in Seattle on August 19th. Complete itinerary below.

Fan pre-sale begins Friday, February 17 at 12pm local time. Pre-sale begins February 21th at 10am local time and general on-sale begins February 24th. For more information please visit livenation.com. Each pair of mobile/internet concert tickets sold will include a copy of the 8 album.

AT&T brings customers to the front of the line for the 8 Tour featuring Incubus with special guest Jimmy Eat World. AT&T priority pre-sale ticket access begins Tuesday, February 21 at 10am local time via the AT&T THANKS program. For complete pre-sale details visit att.com/frontoftheline.”

Incubus emerged from Calabasas, California, with their indie debut album Fungus Amongus in 1995. Starting with 1997’s S.C.I.E.N.C.E., they went on to release six studio albums on the Epic/Immortal label (the last three produced by Brendan O’Brien), achieving RIAA gold, platinum and multi-platinum success; as well as five live albums. Four of their songs have hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart, including “Drive” (2000, also Top 10 Pop), “Megalomaniac” (2003), “Anna-Molly” (2006), and “Love Hurts” (2008). For more information visit incubushq.com.

Arizona rock band Jimmy Eat World, who Consequence of Sound coined “one of the best pop punk bands of all time,” has been on the road non-stop in support of their ninth studio album Integrity Blues (RCA). The quartet (Jim Adkins, Rick Burch, Zach Lind and Tom Linton) recorded the Integrity Blues in Los Angeles with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Paramore, M83). The album which Rolling Stone called “some of the band’s most adventurous musical statement in years,” includes the hit single “Sure and Certain” along with other gems “You With Me,” “You Are Free” and the next single “Get Right.” Integrity Blues is currently available via digital platforms including iTunes http://smarturl.it/JEWIBit,Amazon http://smarturl.it/JEWIBazd, and Spotify http://smarturl.it/JEWIBs. Jimmy Eat World has achieved significant critical acclaim and success over the course of their career, including the multi-platinum breakout album Bleed American, with its four chart topping singles. For more information, visit http://jimmyeatworld.com .