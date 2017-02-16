Katy Perry Launches Colorful Line of Shoes

There is no doubt that Katy Perry is full of surprises. Whether it’s the color of her hair or the powerful statements that come with each performance, she is one artist that always keeps us on our toes.

That’s why we’re not even the least bit shocked that her new line of shoes, Katy Perry Collections, is absolutely stunning… and oh-so very Katy-esque.

Her styles range from sandals to booties, pumps to flats, and everything in between. The best part is that Katy isn’t the type to charge an arm and a leg for a pair of shoes; everything is decently priced and the website is already offering 10% off AND free shipping. You go, girl!