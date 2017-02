WOW! Jen Toohey Answered THESE Four Questions Correctly, Can You Do The Same?

1. HAPPY 28TH BIRTHDAY TO ELIZABETH OLSEN! SHE’S THE LITTLE SISTER OF THESE TWO FAMOUS OLSEN TWINS. CAN YOU NAME THEM?

MARY-KATE AND ASHLEY

2. Good news, “Love Actually” fans. We’re going to get a look at where the characters ended up. The cast, including Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, and more, are due to take part in the mini sequel. What’s more, it’s all for a good cause. The 10-minute short will air as part of Comic Relief’s annual charity event, Red Nose Day. LOVE ACTUALLY WAS RELEASED IN WHICH YEAR? 2003, 2004 OR 2005?

2003

3. Justin Bieber may finally have to face the music over the June fight he had in Cleveland. The alleged victim in the case has filed a police report about the incident, claiming Justin grabbed his sunglasses and when he went to take a picture the singer attacked him, with his crew joining in. The victim says he suffered several injuries including a concussion. JUSTIN BIEBER: GRAMMY? OR NO GRAMMY?

GRAMMY – “WHERE R U NOW?” BEST DANCE RECORDING 2016

4. A NEW HOTELS.COM SURVEY ASKED PEOPLE WHICH CELEBRITY THEY’D LOVE TO GO ON A VACATION WITH AND WHERE, AND, WELL, THERE’S NO BEATING TOM HANKS AND JENNIFER ANISTON. HANKS WAS BY FAR THE MOST FAVORITE MALE CELEBRITY TO VACATION WITH, RECEIVING 34% OF THE VOTE, FOLLOWED BY GEORGE CLOONEY (24%) AND DENZEL WASHINGTON (22%). ON THE FEMALE SIDE ON THE FEMALE SIDE, EVERYONE’S FAVORITE “FRIEND” ANISTON NABBED 29% OF THE VOTE, FOLLOWED BY JENNIFER LOPEZ (20%) AND THIS FEMALE CELEB/TALK SHOW HOST COMING IN AT 19%. WHAT’S YOUR GUESS?

ELLEN DEGENERES

5. GEORGE AND AMAL CLOONEY ARE EXPECTING TWINS THIS SUMMER AND WHILE THEY’RE BOTH SAID TO BE “GLOWING,” RUMOR HAS IT NOW GEORGE IS DEALING WITH SOME NERVES. “HE IS EXCITED ABOUT THE KIDS, BUT

ALSO HAS THE NORMAL AMOUNT OF NERVES THAT COME WITH BEING PARENTS.” CLOONEY MADE HIS ACTING DEBUT ON TELEVISION IN 1978, AND LATER GAINED WIDE RECOGNITION IN HIS ROLE AS WHO ON THE LONG-RUNNING MEDICAL DRAMA “ER” FROM 1994 TO 1999?

DR. DOUG ROSS