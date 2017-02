Somehow Tim Answered A Cover Girl Question Correctly And NOT A *NSYNC One…

*NSYNC FANS HAVE BEEN HOPING TO SEE THE BAND BACK TOGETHER ONE DAY AND IT SEEMS THAT MAY HAPPEN SOONER THAN THEY THINK. ALTHOUGH THEY AREN’T REUNITING TO MAKE MUSIC, THE ENTIRE GROUP IS PLANNING TO GET BACK TOGETHER TO GET A STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. CAN YOU NAME 3 OUT OF 5 MEMBERS THAT MADE UP NSYNC? FIRST NAMES ARE FINE.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, JC CHASEZ, CHRIS KIRKPATRICK, JOEY FATONE, AND LANCE BASS

IT’S OFFICIAL – SARA BAREILLES IS COMING TO BROADWAY. THE SINGER JUST ANNOUNCED THAT SHE WILL BE TAKING OVER THE LEAD ROLE IN THE MUSICAL “WAITRESS,” WHICH SHE WROTE THE MUSIC FOR. SARA WILL MAKE HER BROADWAY DEBUT ON MARCH 31ST. WHICH ONE OF THESE SONGS IS NOT A SARA BAREILLES SONG? BREATHE AGAIN, YOU’RE THE ONLY ONE OR GRAVITY?

YOU’RE THE ONLY ONE

WE ALL KNEW THAT NICOLE KIDMAN DATED LENNY KRAVITZ BETWEEN 2003 AND 2005. WHAT WE DIDN’T KNOW – UNTIL NOW – WAS THAT THEY WERE ACTUALLY ENGAGED. WHAT IS THE NAME OF LENNY KRAVITZ’S DAUGHTER? SHE STARRED IN THE FILMS X-MEN: FIRST CLASS, THE DIVERGENT SERIES AND MAD MAX: FURY ROAD.

ZOE KRAVITZ

KATY PERRY IS STAYING TRUE TO HER BRAND IN 2017 BY CREATING A MERMAID-INSPIRED LINE WITH COVERGIRL. OF COURSE, KATY ISN’T NEW TO THE COVERGIRL BRAND, BUT THAT DOESN’T MEAN SHE’S NOT INTERESTED IN DEVELOPING NEW PRODUCTS FOR THE MAKEUP COMPANY. ACCORDING TO POPSUGAR, THERE WILL BE FOUR NEW EYELINERS, FOUR LIPSTICKS, AND TWO SHADOW-AND-HIGHLIGHTER DUOS AS EARLY AS NEXT MONTH! WHAT IS THE NAME OF KATY PERRY’S LINE AT COVERGIRL? KITTY PURRY, PURRFECTLY ME OR KITTY KAT

KITTY KAT

HAPPY 26TH BIRTHDAY TO HARRY POTTER STAR BONNIE WRIGHT! WHO DID BONNIE PLAY IN THE HARRY POTTER SERIES? GINNY WEASLEY, LUNA LOVEGOOD OR LAVENDER BROWN?

GINNY WEASLEY