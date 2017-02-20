Win Hacksaw Ridge starring Andrew Garfield & Vince Vaughn On Blu-ray

February 20, 2017 12:00 AM

From acclaimed director Mel Gibson comes HACKSAW RIDGE, starring Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington and Vince Vaughn. Experience the extraordinary true story of one of the greatest heroes in American History, who single-handedly saved 75 of his men during World War II’s bloodiest battle and never fired a bullet. Nominated for 6 Academy Awards, including BEST PICTURE, BEST ACTOR and BEST DIRECTOR, own HACKSAW RIDGE on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital HD tomorrow from Lionsgate.

Listen all week to win your own copy of Hacksaw Ridge on Blu-ray.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Star Concerts
41st Cleveland International Film Festival
LaureLive

Listen Live