Making Breakfast Delicious With Guilt-Free Pancakes

I love pancakes, but they’re not the best pick for breakfast if you’re trying to get into shape or you’re looking to eat a bit healthier. I found this recipe for a “healthy” version of pancakes, and they’re delicious.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup rolled oats (I’ve also used the steel-cut oats)

1/2 cup of 2% cottage cheese

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

1/8 tsp of pink sea salt (or just a dash of regular)

Directions:

Put the oats into a blender and blend until nearly powdered. Add the cottage cheese to the blender and blend until well mixed. I do this so it has a better consistency – more like pancake batter but you don’t have to, you can just mix the ingredients in a bowl and go from there.

Add the egg, vanilla and salt to the blender and blend until combined.

Spray a non-stick pan with light cooking spray (or 1 Tablespoon coconut oil) and heat on medium-high. Once the pan is hot spoon batter onto pan in whatever size pancakes you like. After a few minutes the batter will bubble and the edges will be lightly golden. Flip the pancake and cook for another 2-3 minutes or until golden brown.

I top mine with fresh berries and a bit of syrup.