WOW! Tim And Our Contestant TIED By Answering These Questions Correctly

TORI SPELLING IS EXPECTING BABY #5 WITH HUBBY, DEAN MCDERMOTT. TO CELEBRATE THE OCCASION, CANDY SPELLING, TORI’S MOM AND AARON SPELLING’S WIDOW, THREW HER DAUGHTER AND GRANDCHILD-TO-BE AN EXTRAVAGANT SHOWER AT THE HOTEL BEL-AIR. WHO DID TORI PLAY ON BEVERLY HILLS, 90210?

DONNA MARTIN

A NEW MASTERCARD POLL NAMES ADELE THE MUSIC ARTIST OF THE FUTURE, WITH 50% OF FOLKS BELIEVING SHE’S THE ARTIST WHO’LL STAND THE TEST OF TIME. COMING IN SECOND PLACE IS ADELE’S FAVORITE ARTIST, BEYONCÉ, FOLLOWED BY THIS STAR102 ARTIST WHO CAME IN AT THIRD. IS IT, ED SHEERAN, LADY GAGA OR BRUNO MARS?

ED SHEERAN

TOMORROW IS PLAIN WHITE T’S TOM HIGGENSON’S 38TH BIRTHDAY! HOW MANY MEMBERS CURRENTLY MAKE UP THE BAND PLAIN WHITE T’S?

5 (TOM HIGGENSON, DAVE TIRIO, TIM LOPEZ, MIKE RETONDO, DE’MAR HAMILTON)

LIKE HIM OR NOT, DANIEL CRAIG HAS BEEN JAMES BOND FOR A LONG, LONG TIME: 4,147 DAYS TO BE EXACT. THAT NUMBER COVES THE PERIOD FROM THE DAY EACH ACTOR WAS ANNOUNCED AS BOND UNTIL THE DAY HIS SUCCESSOR WAS OFFICIALLY NAMED. NME IS REPORTING THE ACTOR NOW HAS THE LONGEST RUNNING STREAK AS 007, BEHIND THIS ACTOR WHO SPENT 5,118 DAYS AS BOND. PIERCE BROSNAN, SEAN CONNERY OR ROGER MOORE?

ROGER MOORE

DAVID CASSIDY APPEARED OUT OF SORTS AT HIS CALIFORNIA CONCERT OVER THE WEEKEND, LEADING TO SPECULATION THAT HE MAY HAVE BEEN DRINKING, BUT THE SINGER NOW REVEALS THAT HE’S ACTUALLY BATTLING DEMENTIA. CASSIDY IS WIDELY KNOWN FOR HIS ROLE AS KEITH PARTRIDGE IN THIS 1970S MUSICAL-SITCOM.

THE PARTRIDGE FAMILY