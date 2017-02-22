Britney’s “Infamous” Umbrella Is For Sale

It’s been 10 years since Britney Spears had what appeared to be a public melt-down and shaved her head as the paparazzi joyfully filmed the sad display.

If you remember the incident, at one point, a frustrated Britney grabbed an umbrella and hit a car with it then dropped the umbrella. The paparazzo is now attempting to sell said umbrella and promises to donate 50% to a charity of Britney’s choice.

I felt horrible for Britney when this happened, I’m glad to see she is enjoying a successful career and wish her continued success.