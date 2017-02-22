James Corden is Obsessed with Britney Ever After

By Hayden Wright

The unauthorized Britney Spears biopic Britney Ever After aired on Lifetime last weekend, and it made at least one fan in CBS host James Corden. The Late Late Show star took a moment during last night’s broadcast to share his admiration for the Lifetime movie—which earned scathing reviews from critics and Britney fans alike.

“It was an absolute masterclass,” said Corden. “She actually nailed the role. She nailed all of Britney’s signature characteristics.”

Corden discussed feeling drawn into the movie and aired clips for context.

“It’s like you’re watching a documentary, isn’t it? In a world full of fake new I’m just happy to have some fake truth. And that truth, ladies and gentlemen is that Britney loves cheese puffs.”

Watch Corden’s glowing review of Britney Ever After here: