WHAT? Is It True That Jimmy Kimmel Will Retire?

Is retirement in the near future for Jimmy Kimmel? Apparently, he’s thinking about it when his contract expires in 2019. The Oscar host said, “I know I will do [“Jimmy Kimmel Live”] for another three years. It’s possible that will be it. My wife’s pregnant. At a certain point, I’d like to have a little more free time. I have very little free time as it is.”

A typical day for Kimmel starts when he gets to the studio at 9am. The show shoots at 5pm and he goes back to his computer after dinner. He said, “I think this job is a grind, and best-cast scenario, a marathon. I want to go out on my own terms. If I ever feel like we’re repeating ourselves, I think it’s a good indication that it’s time.”

While Kimmel says he’ll miss TV when he leaves, he won’t go to another late-night show. He said, “I like to draw. I like to make sculptures. I’d like to write a book at some point. Doing the show every day doesn’t leave a lot of time for that.”

Source