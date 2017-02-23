Cleveland Is One Of The Most Diverse Cities In America

February 23, 2017 6:32 AM
Filed Under: cleveland, List

Cleveland is being included in a list of America’s most diverse cities!

WalletHub did the survey ranking 501 of America’s cities and Cleveland ranked 211th out of 501 cities.

Cleveland has a high percentage of linguistic diversity with eight-percent of people in the city speaking Spanish.

Birthplace diversity was where Cleveland ranked lower with 75-percent of the population of the city having been born in Ohio. Racial and ethnic diversity, language, and region of birth were factors looked at in this survey.

Source

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Star Concerts
41st Cleveland International Film Festival
LaureLive

Listen Live