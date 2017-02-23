Cleveland Is One Of The Most Diverse Cities In America

Cleveland is being included in a list of America’s most diverse cities!

WalletHub did the survey ranking 501 of America’s cities and Cleveland ranked 211th out of 501 cities.

Cleveland has a high percentage of linguistic diversity with eight-percent of people in the city speaking Spanish.

Birthplace diversity was where Cleveland ranked lower with 75-percent of the population of the city having been born in Ohio. Racial and ethnic diversity, language, and region of birth were factors looked at in this survey.

