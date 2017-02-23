Glenn’s Blog: How To Have a Saturday Attitude On a Tuesday

Hey guys,
You know that feeling you have when your alarm goes off at 6AM on a Saturday?…And then you realize it’s the weekend???
Trust me, that feeling is along the lines of winning $50 bucks on a scratch off, finding $20 bucks in your pocket on laundry day, or your kids telling you they got into Harvard on a full scholarship.
Unfortunately, we all have to make it through the week, Somehow, we need to get up on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and smile and be happy and find motivation. But how?
This advice is not about sugar-coating. Look, life is tough. You can’t just smile your way through things and expect the kids to behave, or the bills to be paid…Or your spouse to be satisfied. We have our share of problems in our house because everyone has needs, and everyone wants immediate attention. Here are a few things that work for us.
- Prioritize Everything -Does it need to be done right this second? Can you do it tomorrow, next week, next month? Too often we prioritize the wrong things which takes away time from the things that really need to get done. Then we get irritated saying there’s not enough time in the day. Sound familiar?
- Don’t Try To Achieve Balance, But Attempt It- Achieving balance is damn near impossible, but attempt to do a little each day. Spend some time with the kids and their homework, spend some time with your spouse talking, spend a bit of time cleaning, doing home projects, and of course, thinking of yourself. Doing strictly for others will burn you out. I hear some of you saying, “But Glenn, I’m a single mom, your advice is not practical”. Not so. You become a better single parent if you are happy, because if you’re not, the lack of patience and irritability you show towards your kids will be counterproductive. Even if it’s 10 minutes in a bubble bath, try and do something for you everyday.
- Exercise-I’m not saying to spend hours at the gym so you look like Jillian Michaels, but walk, run, bicycle, get moving. Exercising is 90% mental, and 10% physical. Plus it’s much healthier than turning to other mind altering things.
- Keep Your Eye Focused On the Prize-Having something to look forward to, no matter how big or small, is a great way to motivate yourself and one of the things I especially like to do to stay happy. Are you looking forward to driving through the park on the way home from work? Are you excited to go out to eat on Saturday night? Have a vacation planned 3 months from now? Favorite show on TV tonight? Graduating with your business degree in 8 months? Whatever it is, find something that motivates you and go there when you find yourself overwhelmed. I hope you find your inner peace. Remember, the weekend is right around the corner!