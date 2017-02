WOW! Brandi From Parma Heights TRUMPED Jen Toohey By Knowing The Answer To This Jay-Z Question!

1. ONE OF KATY PERRY’S BACKUP DANCERS FELL OFF THE STAGE DURING HER BRIT AWARDS PERFORMANCE IN LONDON ON YESTERDAY AND THUS, LEFT SHARK 2.0 WAS BORN. KATY’S PERFORMANCE WITH LEFT SHARK HAPPENED AT THIS EVENT. WHAT WAS IT?

SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW

2. IF YOU LOVE SEX AND THE CITY, THERE IS A BIG BIRTHDAY TOMORROW. KRISTIN DAVIS TURNS 52 YEARS OLD. OF THE BIG 4: SARAH JESSICA PARKER. KRISTIN DAVIS. KIM CATTRALL. CYNTHIA NIXON. WHO IS THE YOUNGEST?

CYNTHIA NIXON – 50

3. WOW, THE Q ARENA IS BUSY THIS WEEK. EPIC CONCERTS, CAVS GAMES AND MORE GOING ON TO FILL THE Q FOR 7 STRAIGHT NIGHTS. IT’S A THROWBACK THURSDAY, SO HERE’S A THROWBACK QUESTION. WHO WAS THE FIRST REGULAR SEASON OPPONENT EVER, WHEN IT OPENED IN 1994, THAT THE CAVS PLAYED IN THE…THEN…GUND ARENA? HOUSTON ROCKETS. CHICAGO BULLS. NEW YORK KNICKS.

HOUSTON ROCKETS

4. CHARLIE PUTH IS SET TO JOIN SHAWN MENDES ON THE NORTH AMERICAN LEG OF HIS “ILLUMINATE TOUR.” PUTH’S INITIAL EXPOSURE CAME THROUGH THE VIRAL SUCCESS OF HIS SONG VIDEOS UPLOADED TO YOUTUBE. SPEAKING OF YOUTUBE, THIS VIDEO CAME IN AT NUMBER ONE AS THE MOST-WATCHED NON-MUSIC VIDEO. IS IT, DRAMATIC CHIPMUNK, KEYBOARD CAT OR CHARLIE BIT MY FINGER?

CHARLIE BIT MY FINGER (833,698,293 PLAYS)

5. IT CERTAINLY LOOKS LIKE 2017 IS GOING TO BE A GOOD ONE FOR JAY-Z. NOT ONLY ARE HE AND WIFE BEYONCÉ EXPECTING TWINS, BUT JAY IS ALSO SET TO BECOME THE FIRST RAPPER EVER TO BE INDUCTED INTO THE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME. CAN YOU NAME JAY-Z’S FULL NAME?

SHAWN COREY CARTER