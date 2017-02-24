Everything You Need To Know About The Oscars This Weekend

February 24, 2017 7:24 AM
The biggest night in movies is almost here! The 89th Academy Awards are Sunday and it by the looks of it, it will be “La La Land’s” night to lose. The musical is nominated for a record 14 awards and is favorited to win Best Picture, Best Director and Emma Stone is expected to win Best Actress.

“Moonlight” could give “La La Land” a run for its money in the Best Picture category, and Mahershala Ali is favorited to win Best Supporting Actor. The Best Actor category, however, is more of a toss up. It’s a close race between Denzel Washington for “Fences” and Casey Affleck for his role in “Manchester By the Sea.” Based on his Screen Actors Guild Award, Denzel seems to be a bit ahead of Casey.

To find out who wins, tune in to the Oscars on Sunday at 8:30pm ET on ABC.

Best Picture

  • “Arrival”
  • “Fences”
  • “Hacksaw Ridge”
  • “Hell or High Water”
  • “Hidden Figures”
  • “La La Land”
  • “Lion”
  • “Manchester by the Sea”
  • “Moonlight”
                                                    Actor in a Leading Role
  • Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea”
  • Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”
  • Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”
  • Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic”
  • Denzel Washington – “Fences”
                                                   Actor in a Supporting Role
  • Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”
  • Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”
  • Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea”
  • Dev Patel – “Lion”
  • Michael Shannon – “Nocturnal Animals”
                                                        Actress in a Lead Role
  • Isabelle Huppert – “Elle”
  • Ruth Negga – “Loving”
  • Natalie Portman – “Jackie”
  • Emma Stone – “La La Land”
  • Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins”
                                                    Actress in a Supporting Role
  • Viola Davis – “Fences”
  • Naomie Harris – “Moonlight”
  • Nicole Kidman – “Lion”
  • Octavia Spencer – “Hidden Figures”
  • Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea”

