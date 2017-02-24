Everything You Need To Know About The Oscars This Weekend

The biggest night in movies is almost here! The 89th Academy Awards are Sunday and it by the looks of it, it will be “La La Land’s” night to lose. The musical is nominated for a record 14 awards and is favorited to win Best Picture, Best Director and Emma Stone is expected to win Best Actress.

“Moonlight” could give “La La Land” a run for its money in the Best Picture category, and Mahershala Ali is favorited to win Best Supporting Actor. The Best Actor category, however, is more of a toss up. It’s a close race between Denzel Washington for “Fences” and Casey Affleck for his role in “Manchester By the Sea.” Based on his Screen Actors Guild Award, Denzel seems to be a bit ahead of Casey.

To find out who wins, tune in to the Oscars on Sunday at 8:30pm ET on ABC.

Best Picture

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”