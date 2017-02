Our Contestant Could Only Answer ONE Question Correctly Today, Can You Answer More?

1. GWYNETH PALTROW IS GETTING INTO FOOD. SHE’S GIVING HER 3 GREEN HEARTS COMPANY – WHICH FEATURES HEALTHY AND ORGANIC FOOD AND JUICES FOR TAKEOUT – THE CAFÉ TREATMENT. MEAL DELIVERY SERVICES PROVIDE FRESH OR FROZEN PREPARED HEALTHY FOODS FOR A FEE. WHICH ONE OF THESE IS NOT A MEAL DELIVERY SERVICE? BLUE APRON, HEALTHY CHEF CREATIONS OR GARDEN BASKET?

GARDEN BASKET

2. SOME BIG NAMES ARE NOMINATED THIS YEAR, AS IS THE CASE EVERY YEAR, AT THE OSCARS. INCLUDING A NAME WE HAVENT SEEN AT THE OSCARS FOR A WHILE. MEL GIBSON FOR BEST DIRECTOR FOR THE FILM “HACKSAW RIDGE”. IT HAS BEEN 21 YEARS SINCE MEL WAS NOMINATED FOR AN ACADEMY AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR AND BEST PICTURE FOR THIS FILM.

BRAVEHEART

3. JUST WHEN YOU THINK KANYE WEST IS DOING ENOUGH, HE DOES SOMETHING ELSE. THE RAPPER AND FASHION DESIGNER IS NOW GETTING INTO COSMETICS. WEST HAS FILED LEGAL DOCUMENTS THAT DECLARE HIS INTENTION TO PRODUCE MAKEUP, PERFUMES, LOTIONS, AND OTHER COSMETICS UNDER THE DONDA BRAND NAME. AS YOU KNOW, DONDA WEST, KANYE’S MOM, PASSED AWAY IN 2007. TIME NAMED KANYE ONE OF THE 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE IN THE WORLD TWICE. CAN YOU GUESS THE YEAR FOR A LEAST ONE OF THEM?

2005 AND 2015

4. LORDE WILL BE THE MUSICAL GUEST ON THE MARCH 11TH EPISODE OF “SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE,” WITH HOST SCARLETT JOHANSSON. SINCE IT’S DOUBTFUL SHE’LL BE PERFORMING ANY OLD TUNES ON THE SHOW, THAT MEANS FANS WILL LIKELY BE GETTING NEW TRACKS SOMETIME IN THE NEXT TWO WEEKS. NOW, LORDE IS PART OF TAYLOR SWIFT’S FAMOUS SQUAD. CAN YOU NAME TWO OTHER CELEBRITIES THAT HAVE ALSO BEEN PART OF THE SQUAD?

(BRITANY LAMANNA, ABIGAIL ANDERSON, SELENA GOMEZ, HAYLEY WILLIAMS, EMMA STONE, ED SHEERAN, KARLIE KLOSS, LENA DUNHAM, CARA DELEVINGNE, GIGI HADID, HAILEE STEINFELD, AND OTHERS)

5. GUESS WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE ANIMAL ADVENTURE PARK IN NEW YORK? A GIRAFFE IS GIVING BIRTH. OH YA, AND YOU CAN WATCH IT! YUP, POP ONTO YYOUTUBE AND WATCH THE BEAUTIFUL PROCESS UNFOLD. IN THE MOVIE MADAGASCAR, WHAT IS THE GIRAFFE’S NAME?

MELMAN