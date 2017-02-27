List Of Oscar Winners

The 89th Academy Awards were held Sunday in Los Angeles to honor the year in movies.
See which films took home all the awards below!
BEST PICTURE
Moonlight
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali in Moonlight
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Emma Stone in La La Land
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis in Fences
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Zootopia
CINEMATOGRAPHY
La La Land
COSTUME DESIGN
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
DIRECTING
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
O.J.: Made in America
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
The White Helmets
FILM EDITING
Hacksaw Ridge
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
The Salesman
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Suicide Squad
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
La La Land
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
“City Of Stars” from La La Land
PRODUCTION DESIGN
La La Land
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Piper
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Sing
SOUND EDITING
Arrival
SOUND MIXING
Hacksaw Ridge
VISUAL EFFECTS
The Jungle Book
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Moonlight
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Manchester by the Sea