When You’re Gone, What’s Going To Happen With Your Pet? Here’s Help

February 27, 2017 12:30 PM
Do you have a plan for your pets when you’re gone?  Do you have questions about creating a will or trust for your family? Does the thought of creating a will overwhelm you? If so, you’re not alone, which is why we will be holding “Wills, Wags and Wine” at the Cleveland APL’s adoption center in Tremont on Thursday, March 23rd.
About “Wills, Wags and Wine”:
Join us on Thursday, March 23rd from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for an informative, free wills and estate presentation from Cleveland APL Volunteer and Estate Planning Attorney, Christina Hronek. The presentation will include a great deal of information about the following:
– Introduction to wills and estates
– How to create a plan for your pets
 -Pet Trusts and much more!
Wine and refreshments will be provided at the session, so please make sure to RSVP by Friday, March 17th, to Andrea Ehasz at AEhasz@ClevelandAPL.org  or by calling 216-377-1628.
More from Desiray | Middays 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Star Concerts
41st Cleveland International Film Festival
LaureLive

Listen Live