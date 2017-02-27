When You’re Gone, What’s Going To Happen With Your Pet? Here’s Help

Do you have a plan for your pets when you’re gone? Do you have questions about creating a will or trust for your family? Does the thought of creating a will overwhelm you? If so, you’re not alone, which is why we will be holding “Wills, Wags and Wine” at the Cleveland APL’s adoption center in Tremont on Thursday, March 23rd.

About “Wills, Wags and Wine”:

Join us on Thursday, March 23 rd from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for an informative, free wills and estate presentation from Cleveland APL Volunteer and Estate Planning Attorney, Christina Hronek. The presentation will include a great deal of information about the following:

– Introduction to wills and estates

– How to create a plan for your pets

-Pet Trusts and much more!