Your Ultimate Guide To The Cleveland Fish Fry Scene

Whether it’s for religious reasons or not, Fridays in the early spring are a hit around here. Check out cleveland.com’s list of all the best places in Cleveland where you can find a great place to enjoy cod, shrimp, pierogi, mac & cheese and everything in between.
Here’s a sneak-peek of what you’ll find:
- St. Dominic Fish Fry, Shaker Heights
- British American Club Fish Fry, Twinsburg
- Solon VFW Friday Fish Fry, Solon
- St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Fish Fry, Avon
- Benedictine High School Student Fish Fry, Cleveland
- Fairview Park Senior Center Fish Fry, Fairview Park
- Lakewood Masonic Building 4th Annual Fish Fry, Lakewood
- Our Lady of Angels Fish Fry, Cleveland
- St. John Bosco Fish Fry, Parma Heights
Click here for cleveland.com’s Cleveland Fish Fry Guide 2017.