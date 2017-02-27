Your Ultimate Guide To The Cleveland Fish Fry Scene

February 27, 2017 5:22 PM
Filed Under: Fish Fry

Whether it’s for religious reasons or not, Fridays in the early spring are a hit around here. Check out cleveland.com’s list of all the best places in Cleveland where you can find a great place to enjoy cod, shrimp, pierogi, mac & cheese and everything in between.

Here’s a sneak-peek of what you’ll find:

  • St. Dominic Fish Fry, Shaker Heights
  • British American Club Fish Fry, Twinsburg
  • Solon VFW Friday Fish Fry, Solon
  • St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Fish Fry, Avon
  • Benedictine High School Student Fish Fry, Cleveland
  • Fairview Park Senior Center Fish Fry, Fairview Park
  • Lakewood Masonic Building 4th Annual Fish Fry, Lakewood
  • Our Lady of Angels Fish Fry, Cleveland
  • St. John Bosco Fish Fry, Parma Heights

Click here for cleveland.com’s Cleveland Fish Fry Guide 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Star Concerts
41st Cleveland International Film Festival
LaureLive

Listen Live