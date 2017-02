Marconi Union – a UK band, worked with therapists to carefully arrange harmonies, rhythms and bass lines that they claim will slow a listener’s heart rate. The song is titled “Weightless”.

Neuroscientists with Mindlab International, put this song to the test and claim it passed with flying colors. The claim is song also helps to reduce blood pressure and lower cortisol, a stress hormone.

Give it a listen:

Did that help or were you concerned you were wasting 8 minutes on this video? lol