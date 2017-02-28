Jen Kramer from Destination Cleveland joined the show this morning to give inside scoop on things to do in Cleveland for Mardi Gras!

So what can you do?

Fasching at Hofbrauhaus Cleveland – Food, beads, live entertainment and of course, signature brews. Bring friends, jump up on a table for drinks and dance your way through the day. The party starts at 11am today!

House of Blues Mardi Gras Party – On March 4, enjoy a Mardi Gras Party that will feature Saved by the 90's on the main stage and other musical groups throughout the venue. Doors open at 8pm.

The Bourbon Street Barrel Room – New Orleans-style restaurant in Tremont that offers Creole-and Cajun-style cuisine including beignets, crawfish etouffee and jambalaya

Mardi Gras at Merwin's Wharf – Eat Catfish, okra and alligator featured on today's menu

