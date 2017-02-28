Jen Kramer from Destination Cleveland joined the show this morning to give inside scoop on things to do in Cleveland for Mardi Gras!
So what can you do?
- Fasching at Hofbrauhaus Cleveland – Food, beads, live entertainment and of course, signature brews. Bring friends, jump up on a table for drinks and dance your way through the day. The party starts at 11am today!
- House of Blues Mardi Gras Party – On March 4, enjoy a Mardi Gras Party that will feature Saved by the 90’s on the main stage and other musical groups throughout the venue. Doors open at 8pm.
- The Bourbon Street Barrel Room – New Orleans-style restaurant in Tremont that offers Creole-and Cajun-style cuisine including beignets, crawfish etouffee and jambalaya
- Mardi Gras at Merwin’s Wharf – Eat Catfish, okra and alligator featured on today’s menu
