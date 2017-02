This Domestic Location Is The Most POPULAR Place For Spring Break

1. WHILE “LA LA LAND’S” “CITY OF STARS” WAS THE ONLY TUNE TO TAKE HOME THE OSCAR SUNDAY NIGHT, ALL OF SONGS PERFORMED ON THE SHOW SAW A SALES BUMP. OVERALL, THE SEVEN TUNES SAW A 206% INCREASE IN SALES, WITH JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE’S “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING” SEEING THE BIGGEST BUMP, GOING FROM 4,000 UNITS SOLD TO 12,000. SPEAKING OF JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, WHICH POPULAR BOY BAND WAS HE IN?

NSYNC

2. SPOILER ALERT FOR BACHELOR FANS! BYE BYE CORINNE. YUP, NICK GAVE HER THE BOOT LAST NIGHT. WHO WAS LAST SEASON’S BACHELOR?

BEN HIGGINS

3. OH LORDE! YA, IT LOOKS LIKE SHE HAS NEW MUSIC DROPPING THIS WEEK. ACCORDING TO A TWEET OF HERS, THAT READ “ARE YOU HUNGRY?” WHICH LINKED TO A WEBSITE THAT HAD A VIDEO FLASHING THIS THURSDAY’S DATE. LORDE…GRAMMY OR NO GRAMMY?

YES – 2 (SONG OF THE YEAR “ROYALS”)

(BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE “ROYALS”)

4. ACCORDING TO A NEW REPORT, ORLANDO, FLORIDA IS THE TOP DOMESTIC SPRING BREAK DESTINATION THIS YEAR. CAN YOU GUESS WHICH CITY CAME IN AT NUMBER 2?

LAS VEGAS(PHOENIX COMES IN AT NUMBER 3)

5. HAPPY 48TH BIRTHDAY TO TRAIN FRONTMAN PATRICK MONAHAN! HOW MANY MEMBERS CURRENTLY MAKE UP THE BAND TRAIN NOT INCLUDING JIMMY STAFFORD WHO IS CONSIDERED TO BE THERE ‘PART-TIME’. 3, 5 OR 7?

7(PATRICK MONAHAN, HECTOR MALDONADO, LUIS MALDONADO, DREW SHOALS, JERRY BECKER, NIKITA HOUSTON, SAKAI SMITH)