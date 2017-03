Be still my beating heart. You like Panera? You can soon have it delivered to you. This is not a joke, I repeat.

Panera Bread will soon deliver within an 8 mile radius and the minimum order is just 5 bucks. They’ll also charge only 3 bucks for the service and best of all, it’s gonna create over 200 jobs for northeast Ohio.

So now, the big question is, do you live within 8 miles of a Panera? If not, spring is a good time to sell your home.

Look for the service to be fully in place by April