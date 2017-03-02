Adele Cuts Fireworks from Her Concert after Son’s Minor Injury

By Jon Wiederhorn

Having reached the explosive heights of stardom Adele is in a position to do pretty much anything she wants — which is why she cut a fireworks section from a concert in Australia at the last minute.

She made the decision before her show in Perth when the pyro was tested during soundcheck and her four-year-old son Angelo was hit in the eye by debris, reports The Queensland Times.

“We’ve been rehearsing here and up until last night we had fireworks for you,” she told the crowd during the show. “And obviously everyone likes a fireworks display. However, my son was watching in the crowd … there wasn’t much of a crowd, there was like five people. A bit of debris – it wasn’t big – but a bit of s— went in his eye and he was very upset, so I got rid of the fireworks.”

In an effort to gauge the crowd’s reaction, Adele asked them if they wanted to see fireworks in the show, despite the risk.

“Let’s get a cheer for fireworks if you want them,” she said; her question was followed by loud cheers.

She followed with, “Let’s get a ‘boo’ if you don’t want s— in your eyes,” and there was a less enthusiastic reaction from the crowd. “Alright, we’ll do it next time,” she concluded.