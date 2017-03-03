LIST! Fish Fry Events In Northeast Ohio

March 3, 2017 6:50 AM
Filed Under: Fish Fry, Lent

It’s Friday and you know what that means…FRIED FISH!

Even if you don’t observe the Lenten season, you can still enjoy the great fish meals that are available in Northeast Ohio.

Here are a few locations around town that will be serving specials for Lent:

Prosperity Social Club – Starting today to Friday, April 14. Lunch 11 am – 3 pm and dinner 4 pm – 2 am

Brennan’s Fish House – Serve Lake Erie Perch and Walleye during fish frys – also include cole slaw and french fries

St. Albert the Great -Fish fry dinners that includes beer battered cod, two sides, bread and butter, and a beverage for $8. Starts now until April 7 from 4 pm – 7 p.m

El Carnicero – Dos Equis battered fish served with potato fries and a chimichurri sauce and chipotle tartar sauce. Served 4 pm – 8 pm

St. Michael’s Church – Choose from shrimp dinner, fried or baked cod dinner, pierogi dinner all served with french fries, homemade cole slaw, applesauce, a bun, and a beverage

For even MORE locations and specials, check out the rest of the list HERE.

