Bruno Mars, John Mayer & More Help You Wake Up On Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise

Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

RENEGADES – X AMBASSADORS

CALLING ALL ANGELS – TRAIN

WE ARE YOUNG – FUN.

COLLIDE – HOWIE DAY

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE – CHARLIE PUTH

EX’s & OH’s – ELLE KING

LOCKED OUT OF HEAVEN – BRUNO MARS

CHANDELIER – SIA

COUNTING STARS – ONE REPUBLIC

WAY DOWN WE GO – KALEO

RUDE – MAGIC!

SUDDENLY I SEE – KT TUNSTALL

HOUR 2

SHAPE OF YOU – ED SHEERAN

AM I WRONG – NICO & VINZ

HAND IN MY POCKET – ALANIS MORISSETTE

A SKY FULL OF STARS – COLDPLAY

BECAUSE OF YOU – KELLY CLARKSON

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE – THE FRAY

THIS TOWN – NIALL HORAN

I’M YOURS – JASON MRAZ

POMPEII – BASTILLE

YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND – JOHN MAYER

SEND MY LOVE (TO YOUR NEW LOVER) – ADELE

SOMETHING ABOUT YOU – LEVEL 42

HOUR 3

MERCY – SHAWN MENDES

PUSH – MATCHBOX 20

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO – JAMES ARTHUR

I WILL WAIT – MUMFORD & SONS

UNSTEADY – X AMBASSADORS

SUNDAY MORNING – MAROON 5

DROPS OF JUPITER – TRAIN

CLOSER – CONOR MAYNARD

BUDAPEST – GEORGE EZRA

SOME NIGHTS – FUN.

ANTS MARCHING – DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS