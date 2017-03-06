CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: The Band Perry

THE BAND PERRY

SATURDAY MAY 6

HARD ROCK ROCKSINO NORTHFIELD PARK

All Hard Rock Rocksino Shows are 21 & over

Grammy®Award winning superstar sibling trio The Band Perry will play the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on Saturday May 6th. Fans can purchase tickets beginning Friday March 10th at 10 a.m.

The Band Perry has both achieved massive mainstream success and gained major critical acclaim since delivering their platinum self-titled debut, 2010’s The Band Perry offered up five hit singles, including the quintuple-platinum chart-topper “If I Die Young” and other platinum hits – the #1 “All Your Life” and “You Lie” – as well as “Hip to My Heart” and the gold-certified single “Postcard from Paris.” For the band’s gold-certified second album Pioneer, frontwoman Kimberly Perry and her younger brothers Reid and Neil delved deeper into an edgy, rock-and-roll-inspired sound while staying true to their Southern roots. Featuring the platinum #1 single “Better Dig Two” and the gold #1 “DONE.” (Plus smash hits “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely” and “Chainsaw”), Pioneer found The Band Perry widening their appeal and continuing to showcase their breathtaking three-part harmonies. The group kicked off their first headline tour – the WE ARE PIONEERS WORLD TOUR – in late 2013 and quickly established themselves as a global powerhouse, playing hundreds of venues from Seattle to Sweden.

The Band Perry has earned multiple awards from the likes of the Grammy Awards®, The Academy of Country Music, The Country Music Association, CMT Music Awards, and The American Country Awards and have received multiple nominations from the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and The American Country Countdown Awards.

The Band Perry recently released “Stay In The Dark,” the first single from their upcoming album – My Bad Imagination.