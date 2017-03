Is Today’s Spelling Question The Most Difficult One We’ve Had Yet?

1. INDIANS SINGLE GAME TICKETS GO ON SALE TODAY! BUY EM. GRAB EM. AND GET TO A GAME THIS YEAR. WHO DID THE TRIBE PLAY LAST YEAR IN THE WORLD SERIES?

CHICAGO CUBS

2. ED SHEERAN MIGHT HAVE THE YEAR’S BIGGEST DEBUT SO FAR. HIS “DIVIDE” ALBUM IS HEADING FOR THE TOP SPOT ON THE BILLBOARD 200 CHART AND SHEERAN’S SPOTIFY STREAMS ARE THROUGH THE ROOF. HE GOT ALMOST 57-MILLION STREAMS ON FRIDAY ALONE – BREAKING THE 29-MILLION-STREAM RECORD SET BY THIS ARTIST. THE WEEKND, JUSTIN BIEBER OR KATY PERRY?

THE WEEKND

3. ADELE HAS A LONG TIME PARTNER NAMED SIMON…THAT WE KNEW. BUT WE JUST FOUND OUT THAT SHE IS ACTUALLY MARRIED TO HIM! SHE REVEALED THE NEWS ON STAGE DURING A RECENT SHOW. WHICH SONG, WHICH WAS RELEASED FROM HER ALBUM “19”, REALLY PUT HER ON THE MAP AND BEGAN TO MAKE ADELE A HOUSEHOLD NAME?

CHASING PAVEMENTS

4. TO NO ONE’S SURPRISE, A SUPERHERO MOVIE TOPPED THE WEEKEND BOX OFFICE. “LOGAN,” THE FINAL INSTALLMENT OF THE WOLVERINE TRILOGY, FINISHED IN THE TOP SPOT AND HAD THE BIGGEST OPENING DAY FOR AN R-RATED MARCH RELEASE. WHICH MOVIE CAME IN SECOND PLACE? THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE, GET OUT OR THE SHACK?

GET OUT

5. ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER HAS ANNOUNCED HE WON’T BE RETURNING TO “THE APPRENTICE,” AND WHILE HE SAYS HE LOVED EVERY SECOND OF FILMING, HE ADDED THAT THE “BAGGAGE” WAS TOO MUCH FOR HIM AND THE SHOW. SPELLING BEE TIME!!! CAN YOU SPELL SCHWARZENEGGER?

S-C-H-W-A-R-Z-E-N-E-G-G-E-R