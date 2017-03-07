Paris Jackson Discusses Acting Debut on ‘Star’

By Hayden Wright

Paris Jackson (daughter of Michael) makes her acting debut on the Fox drama Star, created by Empire and Precious director Lee Daniels. Though it’s her first foray into film and television, the Rolling Stone cover girl and GRAMMY presenter seemed quite comfortable in a promotional behind-the-scenes video.

Jackson said the experience presented her with new creative opportunities: “This role is really opposite to me and for it being my first real on-camera acting, I think it’s a good way for me to show my acting capabilities.”

Paris described her character as “the bossiest chick in the world” who doesn’t care what anyone thinks. She plays Rachel Wells, a social media guru who may have a hand in making “stars” of the central girl group. On set, she described how Daniels and stars like Naomi Campbell welcomed her into the fold.

“Shooting was a lot of fun, everyone was so nice,” she said. “The girls are amazing to work with. It was nice being welcomed so quickly.”

Watch footage from behind the scenes of Star below: