‘La La Land’ Live in Concert Tour Announced

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Lionsgate announced Monday (Mar. 6) that it will debut La La Land in Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration at the Hollywood Bowl. The Los Angeles premiere is set to take place over Memorial Day weekend and will be accompanied by fireworks.

Oscar-winning composer John Hurwitz will conduct the best picture-nominated score, taking audiences on a sonic journey back to the golden age of Hollywood. The performances will feature a 100-piece orchestra, choir, and jazz ensemble.

The May 26-27 debut will be followed up by a worldwide tour. La La Land in Concert will travel to the U.K., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Turkey, and Switzerland, before returning home for stops in Atlanta, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, San Antonio, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Denver, and Washington, D.C. Additional stops will be added in the coming months.

“For me, one of the most thrilling and fulfilling parts of making La La Land was scoring the film to a live orchestra: a hundred phenomenal local musicians playing in real-time to the Technicolor images, bringing Justin’s compositions to vivid life,” director Damien Chazelle said in a press statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to share that experience with audiences this summer, let alone in a setting as epic and as quintessentially ‘L.A.’ as the Hollywood Bowl.”

Tickets for La La Land‘s Hollywood Bowl two night stand go on sale Friday (Mar. 10) at 3:00 PM ET via Ticketmaster.