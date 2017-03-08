Michael Symon Is Opening Another Restaurant In Cleveland!

How exciting! Michael Symon is opening up another restaurant in our fine city and it’s gonna be at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. What’s even cooler, is that it’s a Bar Symon. You might remember there was a Bar Symon in Avon for a short time. Those of you who travel know there are two other Bar Symon’s at Pittsburgh Airport as well as Dulles in Washington D.C

All of the familiar Symon favorites will be there including the Lola Burger and Rosemary Fries. Sure hope the Mac and Cheese that used to be at Lolita will make an appearance.

Read more about Bar Symon including the menu HERE: