New Kids on the Block are back with a new single and an upcoming EP. In case you missed it, the band debuted their new track, “One More Night,” during an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

The tune is the first single off their upcoming EP “Thankful,” which is set to released May 12th.

The EP drops the same day the guys set out on their 45-city “Total Package Tour,” which features Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul.

