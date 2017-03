Can YOU Answer Today’s Bonus Question That Both Jen Toohey And Our Contestant Guessed Incorrectly?

1. J LO AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ ARE DATING?!!? WHAT?! THAT’S WHAT REPORTS ARE SAYING AFTER THEY WERE SPOTTED IN LAS VEGAS. SO WOULD THEY BE J ROD? A LO? ANYWAY, WHO IS OLDER? J LO? OR A ROD?

J LO IS 47

A ROD IS 41

2. BACKSTREETS BOYS ARE BACK IN A PLACE THEY GREW VERY FAMILIAR WITH BACK IN THE DAY. THE BAND’S RECENT COLLABORATION WITH FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, “GOD, YOUR MAMA AND ME,” DEBUTS AT NUMBER 92 ON THE “BILLBOARD” HOT 100 THIS WEEK, THE FIRST TIME BSB HAS BEEN IN THE HOT 100 IN A DECADE. BRIAN LITTRELL…IS HE A MEMBER OF BSB OR FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE?

BSB

3. ARE CONGRATULATIONS IN ORDER FOR BRANDON MYCHAL SMITH? IT LOOKS LIKE HE MIGHT REPLACE NICK CANNON AT THE NEXT HOST OF “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT.” WHAT NETWORK DOES AMERICA’S GOT TALENT AIR ON? NBC, CBS OR ABC?

NBC

4. JENNIFER GARNER AND BEN AFFLECK ARE GETTING A DIVORCE. OH WAIT A MINUTE, NO THEY AREN’T. AN INSIDER SAYS THAT THEY’RE GIVING THEIR RELATIONSHIP ANOTHER TRY. WHAT YEAR DID THEY GET MARRIED?! 2005? 2007? OR 2008?

2005

5. IF YOU USE TINDER, YOU’VE MAY HAVE FANTASIZED ABOUT FINDING A DATE WHO’S WEALTHY, FAMOUS, OR SOME KIND OF A-LISTER. TURNS OUT, THERE’S A SECRET VERSION OF THE DATING APP CALLED TINDER SELECT AND IT’S NOT FOR REGULAR PEOPLE LIKE US. THIS VIP SECTION HAS BEEN CREATED FOR CELEBS, CEOS AND SUPERMODELS AND JUST LIKE IN REAL LIFE. IN A NEW SURVEY, THE MOST POPULAR DATING APP IS BUMBLE, TINDER COMES IN AT SECOND PLACE AND WHICH DATING APP COMES IN AT NUMBER 3?

HINGE