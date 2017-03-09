Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Show Officially CANCELLED At The Q

March 9, 2017 6:05 PM
Filed Under: Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey

Refunds are available at point of purchase. To receive a refund please carefully read the following instructions:

•Tickets purchased using a credit card: Full refunds will automatically be delivered to the original ticket buyer’s credit card.

Tickets purchased using cash at the Quicken Loans Arena box office or at a Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart: Ticket holders must bring their tickets to the Quicken Loans Arena box office to receive a refund. Quicken Loans Arena box office hours can be found HERE. Refunds will not be issued at Discount Drug Mart locations. Fans must do this by April 5, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. 

Tickets purchased through Groupon: please go to groupon.com  and follow the instructions for refunds.

Tickets purchased from an independent seller through the Flash Seats Secondary Marketplace will automatically be refunded.

More from Glenn | Afternoons 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
