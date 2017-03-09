LIST! The Highest Paying Jobs In America Are…

While finding a job that you enjoy with great people is important, for a lot of people the most important thing about a gig is that salary coming in. In fact, a Glassdoor survey reveals that for 68% of people, salary and compensation is one of their main considerations when taking a job.
Top Ten Highest Paying Jobs in America for 2016
(click here for all 25)
- Physician – Median Base Salary: $187,876
- Pharmacy Manager – $149,064
- Patent Lawyer – $139,273
- Medical Science Liaison – $132,842
- Pharmacist – $125,847
- Enterprise Architect – $112,560
- Physician Assistant – $112,529
- Applications Development Manager – $112,045
- R&D Manger – $111,905
- Corporate Controller – $110,855