LIST! The Highest Paying Jobs In America Are…

March 9, 2017 7:53 AM
While finding a job that you enjoy with great people is important, for a lot of people the most important thing about a gig is that salary coming in. In fact, a Glassdoor survey reveals that for 68% of people, salary and compensation is one of their main considerations when taking a job.

Top Ten Highest Paying Jobs in America for 2016
  1. Physician – Median Base Salary: $187,876
  2. Pharmacy Manager – $149,064
  3. Patent Lawyer – $139,273
  4. Medical Science Liaison – $132,842
  5. Pharmacist – $125,847
  6. Enterprise Architect – $112,560
  7. Physician Assistant – $112,529
  8. Applications Development Manager – $112,045
  9. R&D Manger – $111,905
  10. Corporate Controller – $110,855
