PHOTOS: Heavy Wind Damage Across Northeast Ohio

March 9, 2017 6:35 AM
Filed Under: cleveland, wind damage

And then there’s this in Toledo… 😱

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Star Concerts
41st Cleveland International Film Festival
LaureLive

Listen Live