Can YOU Correctly Answer The Bonus Question That Both Jen Toohey And Our Contestant Answered?

1. WELL LOOKIE HERE. THE CLEVELAND BROWNS MAKING BIG NEWS YESTERDAY IN FREE AGENCY WITH THE SIGNING OF NUMEROUS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN, AND A QB NAMED BROCK. HERE WE GO BROWNIES HERE WE GO! HOW MANY GAMES DID THE BROWNS WIN LAST SEASON? 1, 5? OR 7?

1

2. WE HAVE A BIRTHDAY GIRL! ACTRESS OLIVIA WILDE TURNS 33 YEARS OLD TODAY. SHE’S MARRIED TO JASON SUDEIKIS WHO STARRED IN THIS 2013 MOVIE ALONGSIDE JENNIFER ANISTON.

WE’RE THE MILLERS

3. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE FANS ARE USED TO WAITING FOR NEW MUSIC FROM HIM, CONSIDERING HE TOOK SEVEN YEARS TO RELEASE HIS “20/20 EXPERIENCE” ALBUMS. WELL, IT’S BEEN THREE YEARS SINCE THOSE TWO ALBUMS CAME OUT AND IT SOUNDS LIKE FANS WON’T HAVE TO WAIT THAT MUCH LONGER FOR A NEW ONE. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE WAS BORN IN WHICH STATE? TENNESSEE, KENTUCKY OR LOUISIANA?

TENNESSEE

4. LIONEL RICHIE WAS FORCED TO POSTPONE HIS UPCOMING “ALL THE HITS” TOUR WITH MARIAH CAREY TO GIVE HIMSELF MORE TIME TO RECOVER FROM KNEE SURGERY. EVEN THOUGH MANY ARTISTS HAVE CANCELLED THEIR SHOWS BEFORE, THERE’S ONE ARTIST WHO CANCELLED HER TOUR IN 2010, AND THEN CHECKING INTO REHAB. WHO WAS IT?

DEMI LOVATO (SHE DROPPED OUT OF HER WORLD TOUR WITH THE JONAS BROTHERS, AFTER PUNCHING A BACKUP DANCER IN THE FACE)

5. FACEBOOK IS TAKING A NOTE FROM INSTAGRAM AND COPYING ALL THAT SNAPCHAT HAS TO OFFER. FIRST THERE WERE INSTAGRAM STORIES, AND NOW, THERE’S “MESSENGER DAY. “NOW, IN FACEBOOK MESSENGER YOU CAN POST PHOTOS AND VIDEOS, ADD STICKERS, AND MORE. CAN YOU PUT SNAPCHAT, FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM OF ORDER FROM MOST POPULAR TO LEAST POPULAR AMONG 18 YEAR OLDS?

SNAPCHAT (MORE THAN 80%), INSTAGRAM (LITTLE LESS THAN 80%), FACEBOOK (60%)