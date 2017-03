Spend Sunday Morning With Coldplay, Lifehouse, Ed Sheeran & More

Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

THINKING OUT LOUD – ED SHEERAN

GIRLS CHASE BOYS – INGRID MICHAELSON

HERE WITHOUT YOU – 3 DOORS DOWN

TREAT YOU BETTER – SHAWN MENDES

RADIOACTIVE – IMAGINE DRAGONS

BRUISES – TRAIN

NOT OVER YOU – GAVIN DeGRAW

BREAKAWAY – KELLY CLARKSON

THIS TOWN – NIALL HORAN

CLOCKS – COLDPLAY

HOME – DAUGHTRY

CLOSER – CONOR MAYNARD

HOUR 2

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO – JAMES ARTHUR

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN – ADELE

HANGING BY A MOMENT – LIFEHOUSE

LET IT GO – JAMES BAY

SOMEDAY – NICKELBACK

BECAUSE THE NIGHT – 10,000 MANIACS

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE – CHARLIE PUTH

LIGHTS – ELLIE GOULDING

ANIMALS – MAROON 5

DANCING ON MY OWN – CALUM SCOTT

COUNTING STARS – ONE REPUBLIC

EVERYBODY WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD – TEARS FOR FEARS

HOUR 3

SHAPE OF YOU – ED SHEERAN

I KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE – TAYLOR SWIFT

FREE FALLIN’ – JOHN MAYER

BABYLON – DAVID GRAY

SAFE AND SOUND – CAPITAL CITIES

IN YOUR EYES – SARA BAREILLES

MERCY – SHAWN MENDES

SHUT UP AND DANCE – WALK THE MOON

SOAK UP THE SUN – SHERYL CROW

I’M YOURS – JASON MRAZ

HONEY, I’M GOOD – ANDY GRAMMER

LONELY NO MORE – ROB THOMAS