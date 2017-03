If your coworkers have daughters in the Girl Scouts they may have asked you to purchase some cookies. Depending on who you buy them from, you may not be getting what you expected.

There are two different distributors of Girl Scout cookies, ABC Smart Cookies and Little Brownie Bakers and the problem is these two licensed bakers get to choose what to call their cookies and what recipe to use, so they can be quite different.

