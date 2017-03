1. SORRY WESTFIELD, JOHNNY MANZIEL IS NOW A TAKEN MAN. HE’S ENGAGED TO AN INSTAGRAM MODEL….AAAWWWW. I”LL BET THAT’S GOING TO BE ONE HECK OF A BACHELOR PARTY. JOHNNY MANZIEL PLAYED WHICH POSTION FOR THE CLEVELAND BROWNS?

QB

2. “Kong: Skull Island” not only landed in the top spot at the box office, but it did better than just about everyone expected. It’s $61-million pull was 35% ahead of estimates just a month ago. “Logan” fell to second place, while “Get Out” rounded out the top three. WHICH MOVIE IS THE HIGHEST GROSSING OF 2017, DOMESTICALLY? THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE? FIFTY SHADES DARKER? JOHN WICK: CHAPTER TWO?

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE – $159 MILLION

3. THE CHAINSMOKERS ARE HEADED TO “SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE” NEXT MONTH. THE EDM DUO HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED AS MUSICAL GUESTS FOR THE APRIL 8TH EPISODE, WHICH WILL FEATURE HOST LOUIS CK. HOW MANY MEMBERS CURRENTLY MAKE UP THE CHAINSMOKERS? 2, 4 OR 6?

2

4. IS THE FOURTH TIME A CHARM FOR JAMES CAMERON? IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, THE DIRECTOR HAS CONFIRMED “AVATAR 2” WON’T BE PREMIERED IN 2018. THIS MARKS THE FOURTH TIME THE MOVIE HAS BEEN DELAYED. WHAT YEAR DID THE FIRST AVATAR MOVIE COME OUT IN THEATERS? 2008, 2009 OR 2010?

2009

5. ACCORDING TO A NEW SURVEY, 49% OF ALL WORKERS SAY THEY’RE VACATION SHAMED WHEN THEY WANT TO TAKE VACATION, MEANING CO-WORKERS MAKE THEM FEEL SHAME OR GUILTY FOR TAKING TIME OFF. ROAD TRIPS ARE BY FAR THE MOST POPULAR TYPES OF VACATIONS FOR FAMILIES (70%), VISITING NATIONAL PARKS (51%) CAME IN AT NUMBER TWO…DO YOU KNOW WHAT THE 3RD MOST POPULAR TYPE OF VACATION FOR FAMILIES IS?

THEME PARKS (40%)