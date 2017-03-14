Pi Day Freebies, Deals And MORE!

Pi Day isn’t known for just deals on pizza and pies anymore. In fact, many companies are getting in on the deals and giving YOU more!
- Baker’s Square – Buy a double-crust fruit pie with a Pi symbol on it
- Boston Market – FREE Chicken Pot Pies!!! You have to use THIS coupon though
- Domino’s – Two two-toppings medium pizzas for $8.99
- Hungry Howie’s – Medium, one-topping pizza for $3.14 with any purchase of Howie Bread
- Papa John’s – Large two-toppings pizzas or pizza pie for $9.99
- Pizza Hut – MUST ORDER ONLINE! -> Two topping large pizzas for $7.99
- Whole Foods – $3.14 off large bakery pies and bake pizzas