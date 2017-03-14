Pi Day Freebies, Deals And MORE!

March 14, 2017 7:33 AM
Filed Under: pi day, pi deals

Pi Day isn’t known for just deals on pizza and pies anymore. In fact, many companies are getting in on the deals and giving YOU more!

  • Baker’s Square – Buy a double-crust fruit pie with a Pi symbol on it
  • Boston Market – FREE Chicken Pot Pies!!! You have to use THIS coupon though
  • Domino’s – Two two-toppings medium pizzas for $8.99
  • Hungry Howie’s – Medium, one-topping pizza for $3.14 with any purchase of Howie Bread
  • Papa John’s – Large two-toppings pizzas or pizza pie for $9.99
  • Pizza Hut – MUST ORDER ONLINE! -> Two topping large pizzas for $7.99
  • Whole Foods – $3.14 off large bakery pies and bake pizzas

For more deals click HERE!

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Star Concerts
41st Cleveland International Film Festival
LaureLive

Listen Live