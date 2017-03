St. Patrick’s Day is a BIG deal for Slyman’s Deli and it’s no surprise since the food there is so, so, so, SO good.

There’s a line that goes for miles because people in Cleveland are obsessed with the Deli, especially on St. Patrick’s Day.

Owner, Freddie Slyman, starts cooking the corned beef nearly a week before and start cutting the slices at 1am on the 17th.

For more details about this Friday, listen to our podcast with Freddie below!