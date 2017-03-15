Woman Has A Huge Heart. Airline…Not So Much.

There is a story going around about a very generous woman who paid more than $700 to buy an airline ticket for a stranger’s daughter. The story says the man was traveling with his 2-year-old daughter, when he was at the ticket counter the agent asked how old his daughter was, the man replied “She just turned 2” the agent told him he needed to purchase a ticket for her – he believed she was permitted to fly for free because she was so young.

The story states “He stepped aside and tried to make a few calls. Hugging his daughter and grabbing his head, you could tell he was heartbroken,” the post reads.

Suddenly, a stranger approaches the emotional father. After talking with him for a while, she went to the ticket counter, pointed at the young girl and said, “I wanna buy her ticket.”

The agent, shocked, asked her if she was aware that a last minute ticket on the flight would be $749. Unfazed, the woman pulled out her credit card and paid the full price.

I’m sure the airline could have charged less, I think it was terribly greedy of them to charge so much due to “last minute” booking – obviously they had a seat available and would that seat have been left empty had the woman not bought the ticket?

