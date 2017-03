Can YOU Answer One Question Correctly From Today’s Trump Timmay?

RESEARCH BY WALLETHUB LOOKED AT 150 OF THE LARGEST CITIES IN THE U.S. TO DETERMINE THE HAPPIEST PLACE TO LIVE IN THE U.S., LOOKING AT 30 KEY INDICATORS OF HAPPINESS. IN FACT, EIGHT OF THE TOP TEN AND 13 OF THE TOP 20 CITIES ARE LOCATED IN THIS STATE. FLORIDA, TEXAS OR CALIFORNIA?

CALIFORNIA

JESSE JAMES MAY HAVE FOUNDED WEST COAST CHOPPERS AND STARRED IN THE DISCOVERY CHANNEL SHOW, “MONSTER GARAGE,” BUT HE’S PROBABLY BEST KNOWN AS THE MAN WHO CHEATED ON SANDRA BULLOCK. THERE MIGHT BE A GOOD REASON. HE’S STILL TALKING ABOUT THE INCIDENT. WHAT YEAR DID HE AND SANDRA FINALIZE THEIR DIVORCE? 2010, 2011 OR 2012?

2012

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER COPYCAT MOVE FROM FACEBOOK. THE ORIGINAL POPULAR SOCIAL MEDIA IS COPYING SNAPCHAT. AGAIN. THIS TIME, FACEBOOK STORIES ARE MAKING AN APPEARANCE FRONT AND CENTER IN YOUR NEWSFEED. IN ORDER FROM OLDEST TO YOUNGEST, CAN YOU RANK FACEBOOK, SNAPCHAT AND INSTAGRAM OF ORDER FROM WHEN THEY WERE CREATED?

FACEBOOK (2004), INSTAGRAM (2010), SNAPCHAT (2011)

REPORTS HAVE SUGGESTED THAT TAYLOR SWIFT IS LOOKING TO LAUNCH HER OWN STREAMING SERVICE, AFTER SHE FILED LEGAL DOCUMENTS GIVING HER THE RIGHT TO BRAND A WEBSITE “FEATURING NON-DOWNLOADABLE MULTI-MEDIA CONTENT IN THE NATURE OF AUDIO RECORDINGS.” WELL, HER TEAM IS NOW DENYING THE CLAIM. WHAT DO TAYLOR SWIFT FANS CALL THEMSELVES?

SWIFTIES

HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY TO LAUREN GRAHAM! WHO DOES LAUREN PLAY ON THE POPULAR SERIES GILMORE GIRLS?

LORELAI GILMORE