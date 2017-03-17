3 Things YOU Need To Know About Today’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

If you’re heading or work downtown, THIS is what you need to know to avoid any headaches and have a safe St. Patrick’s Day!
- The parade starts at 1:04 pm at the corner of East 18th Street and Superior Avenue. It then ends at Rockwell and Ontario Avenues (This year it’s going to Public Square!)
- TAKE THE RTA! They will have more buses and rail times for people heading downtown
- It’s going to be chilly so make sure to bundle up and expect a bit of rain!
To see the complete route, click HERE.
Stay safe and have fun!