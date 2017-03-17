3 Things YOU Need To Know About Today’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

If you’re heading or work downtown, THIS is what you need to know to avoid any headaches and have a safe St. Patrick’s Day!

The parade starts at 1:04 pm at the corner of East 18th Street and Superior Avenue. It then ends at Rockwell and Ontario Avenues (This year it’s going to Public Square!)

TAKE THE RTA! They will have more buses and rail times for people heading downtown

It’s going to be chilly so make sure to bundle up and expect a bit of rain!

To see the complete route, click HERE.

Stay safe and have fun!