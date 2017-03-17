A Couple Of Recipes For Your Corned Beef

I asked on Facebook whether people were going out for corned beef or making it themselves, and I received a few recipes.

This one is from Hollie Giangreco (From Channel 3), she passed this along to me from her Executive Producer:

Here it is in the crock pot:

Alan has to have potatoes! So, I cut up some red potatoes, drizzled with olive oil and added 1 heaping Tablespoon of Dijon mustard

We also need some carrots and cabbage, right?

I’m going to roast the vegetables when I get home, so Alan can have a delicious Reuben sandwich or a nice dinner.

This recipe is from my friend John for a Reuben casserole:

Preheat oven to 350º F and lightly grease a 9×11-inch baking dish with butter or non-stick spray.

Take four pieces of rye bread and cut them into cubes. Place remaining bread in food processor, pulse until you’ve got fine breadcrumbs and set aside

Spread cubed bread out along the bottom of your baking dish, then cover with 1/2 of pastrami. Top beef with sauerkraut, pickles, half of caraway seeds and 2 cups cheese

Cover with remaining beef, caraway seeds and cheese.

In a medium bowl, whisk together milk, salad dressing and mustard, then beat in eggs until combined.

Pour wet ingredients evenly over the casserole, then top with breadcrumbs.

Place baking dish in oven and bake for 40-45 minutes, or until mixture is bubbly, top is browned and center is set.

Remove from oven and serve hot!

And here’s one from Tom: